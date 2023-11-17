Menu

Canada

Advanced voting for Kitchener Centre byelection opens Sunday

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 17, 2023 10:45 am
A vote sign is displayed outside a polling station during advanced voting in the Ontario provincial election in Carleton Place, Ont., on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. View image in full screen
A vote sign is displayed outside a polling station during advanced voting in the Ontario provincial election in Carleton Place, Ont., on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Those looking to cast a ballot for the Kitchener byelection in advance of election day can do so beginning on Sunday.

Voters will have until Nov. 24 to cast their ballot in advance of the election which will take place on Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.

You can find dates, locations and times for advanced voting on the Elections Ontario website.

Elections Ontario says that voters who are on the register should also be getting their voter information card in the mail which provides details on when, where, and how to vote.

Those who do not receive a voter information card can still cast a ballot, but they will need an accepted form of ID.

The Ontario government called the byelection last month after former NDP MPP Laura Mae Lindo vacated the role back in July to take a job at the University of Waterloo.

On Thursday, Elections Ontario released a list of 18 people who will be on the ballot on Nov. 30.

According to Elections Ontario, the list of candidates is as follows:

Gene Balfour (Libertarian)
Albert Michel Blafour (Freedom of Choice, Peace & Justice Party)
Debbie Chapman (NDP)
Aislinn Clancy (Green Party)
Jonathan Davis (Public Benefit Party)
Mark Dickson (None of the Above Direct Democracy Party)
Rob Elliott (PC Party)
Ali Engering (Independent)
Mario Greco (Populist Ontario)
Peter House (Electoral Reform Party)
Wayne Lionel Poizner (Party for People with Special Needs)
Spencer Rocchi (Independent)
Raymond Samuels (Ontario People’s Front)
Paul Simoes (New Blue)
Kelly Steiss (Liberal Party)
Paul Stewart (Independent)
Patrick Strzalkowski (Independent)
John Turmel (Independent)

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

