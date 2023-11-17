2 people spent 2 nights stranded in their car after breaking down on remote N.S. road

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Nova Scotia are issuing some driving safety tips in light of a recent rescue where two people were stranded in a vehicle for two nights.

Officers responded Nov. 11 to a “rough trail” near Harrison Settlement Road in Parrsboro, N.S. to search for a Kia that became stuck on the remote road two nights prior.

“In this case, luckily, they were able to call for assistance just before their battery died on their phone,” said RCMP Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay in an interview.

Police eventually found the Kia and its occupants using 4×4 vehicles and RCMP Air Services.

“Physically, they weren’t injured, but they had been out there and exposed to the elements for a couple of days,” he said.

“You can imagine that they’re likely to suffer from exposure. But luckily, they were safe and sound and perfect.”

Tremblay said it’s important motorists plan ahead before taking a trip — whether it’s a long journey or a short one.

“You want to make sure you have a blanket in the car, emergency supplies, if it’s an emergency candle or a flashlight, or reflective clothing if you do have to get out of the vehicle,” he said.

“We always recommend that you stay in your vehicle if you don’t know where you are, if you’re lost. It’s certainly easier from the air for us to spot a car or a truck on a trail versus a person that could be lost in the woods.”

Other reminders: