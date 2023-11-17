Guelph music centre’s latest show entertains with a new fundraiser

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Youth Music Centre’s upcoming show plans to put the fun in fundraiser.

The local music centre will be putting on “BROADSWAY: An Evening in Support of the Guelph Youth Music Centre”

It’s a unique combination of a Broadway show featuring three well-known actresses in the jazz and music community within Toronto and surrounding area.

Program and outreach manager Tammy Whetham said it’s important to support next Saturday’s event, one she expects will entertain audiences.

“We hope to continue to provide affordable and accessible programs to children, and also continue to offer low rent to other community groups that use our space,” Whetham said.

She said the group is a non-profit organization so it’s important to have the support of the community and their support of the building.

Story continues below advertisement

The COVID-19 pandemic hit the centre hard and the non-profit organization had to overcome its challenges.

She said it has been a slow process getting people out of their homes and back into the building.

“There’s still COVID around so people are still comfortable just staying at home, but we hope to open our doors and get people back into this building and celebrating music in our community,” she said.

Whetham added there is a lot going on at the music centre too; there are a number of organizations that use the facility including the Guelph Youth Singers and the Suzuki String School of Guelph.

“We have private music lessons, group classes. We have a kids chorus where children can learn how to be in a chorus,” she said.

She is hopeful audiences come and have a great time.

“We know that this show is going to be fun, entertaining. There’s going to be lots of laughs,” she said.

“These three have lots of chemistry on stage, so they play off of each other and we just know that it’s going to be a really great time.”

You can purchase tickets online at Guelph Youth Music Centre Events.