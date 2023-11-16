Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Morning fire destroys North Okanagan home

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 16, 2023 8:10 pm
File photo of the Lumby Fire Department. View image in full screen
File photo of the Lumby Fire Department. Google Maps
A North Okanagan home went up in flames on Thursday morning, with the local fire department calling it a complete loss.

However, the Lumby Fire Department noted that a smoke alarm alerted the couple and dog living in the home along the 1300 block of Creighton Valley Road.

Fire chief Tony Clayton says the fire happened just before 6 a.m., and that the couple were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation but have since been released.

Click to play video: 'Penticton family loses everything to house fire'
Penticton family loses everything to house fire
The closest fire hydrant was 15 kilometres away, and supporting the Lumby Fire Department were crews from the Lavington and BX fire halls, as water tenders were needed.

Story continues below advertisement

Fire crews were still on scene in the afternoon, mopping up hotspots.

The fire, which also burned a vehicle, is not considered suspicious.

