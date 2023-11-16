Morning fire destroys North Okanagan home

Send this page to someone via email

A North Okanagan home went up in flames on Thursday morning, with the local fire department calling it a complete loss.

However, the Lumby Fire Department noted that a smoke alarm alerted the couple and dog living in the home along the 1300 block of Creighton Valley Road.

Fire chief Tony Clayton says the fire happened just before 6 a.m., and that the couple were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation but have since been released.

2:37 Penticton family loses everything to house fire

The closest fire hydrant was 15 kilometres away, and supporting the Lumby Fire Department were crews from the Lavington and BX fire halls, as water tenders were needed.

Story continues below advertisement

Fire crews were still on scene in the afternoon, mopping up hotspots.

The fire, which also burned a vehicle, is not considered suspicious.