Politics

Vancouver motion to increase housing density in Shaughnessy loses vote

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted November 16, 2023 1:05 pm
Click to play video: 'Three housing motions before Vancouver City Council'
Three housing motions before Vancouver City Council
As housing continues to be a major issue in the city, Vancouver council is hearing three motions looking to help bring some relief. Thomas Davidoff from U.B.C.'s Sauder School of Business breaks down how successful they may be in getting passed and what impact they could have
In a vote of 7-3, the motion to increase housing density in Vancouver’s Shaughnessy neighbourhood was defeated.

The motion, which was brought forward by Coun. Christine Boyle, looked to change bylaws and policies that limit construction in Shaughnessy — one of the least housing-dense neighbourhoods in the city. The motion also was proposing to bring more retail businesses and services to the area.

The only three councillors to vote for the motion were Boyle and the two Green Party councillors, Pete Fry and Adriane Carr. Boyle argued densifying Shaughnessy could help address the city’s housing crisis.

However, the majority of council, who are ABC party councillors, voted against the motion, saying other efforts are already underway to address housing supply issues and that city staff are already overwhelmed with work.

“Do I support looking at this area for increased density? Sure. Do we need this motion? No, we don’t. And so I have to wonder, is this just to divide the city?” Coun. Rebecca Bligh said.

Boyle argued the current model of Shaughnessy is already divisive.

Trending Now

“I want to say as a counterargument, I think it’s divisive to have a whole central neighbourhood that is off-limits to the vast majority of our residents,” Boyle said.

“The current situation is one of division.”

Fry took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express his frustration with the vote.

