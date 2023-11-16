Saskatoon emergency shelter location recommended for Wednesday’s council meeting

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon City Council will next Wednesday be asked to approve 1701 Idylwyld Dr. N. as the location for a 15-person temporary emergency residential shelter.

The temporary emergency residential shelter is on the table for Saskatoon City Council because the provincial government has submitted an application for one of its shelters to be located on Idylwyld Drive North.

The province is creating two complex needs emergency shelters, one in Saskatoon and the other in Regina, as part of its strategy to combat homelessness.

The approval report slated for Wednesday’s city council meeting says the Ministries of Health and Corrections are bringing in a third-party service provider to run the facilities.

Recommendations in the report have the Idylwyld Drive North location being green-lit as a shelter for up to 18 months.

“The facility will provide onsite health care personnel and supervision and offer a safe place for individuals to stabilize while being monitored for up to 24 hours. The application states that individuals would be brought to the facility by Saskatoon Police Services and would not self-refer. Prior to leaving the facility, individuals will be provided an opportunity to connect with community services, such as addictions treatment, shelter and financial support,” the report said.

It was noted that this location could become permanent if other requirements around the zoning bylaw and building permits are met.

The report also outlined the ways that it has engaged with the public to let them know about this shelter:

notification of the proposal was provided via mailed flyer in mid-November to a 300-metre radius of the property

members of the public could submit correspondence to a central email address

administration and the applicant would consider the received correspondence and work to mitigate noted concerns; detailed, individual responses to correspondence were not provided

a webpage related to Shelter Spaces has been created which includes a list of common questions and answers

members of the public would be able to register to speak to City Council at the Regular Meeting or submit correspondence directly via the City Clerk’s Office

In the notice provided in the report, it said that the goal was to have this shelter up and running this winter in early 2024.