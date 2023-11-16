Menu

Share

Canada

Saskatoon emergency shelter location recommended for Wednesday’s council meeting

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted November 16, 2023 9:11 am
A location for Saskatoon's emergency residential shelter is on the table at next week's city council meeting.
A location for Saskatoon's emergency residential shelter is on the table at next week's city council meeting. File / Global News
Saskatoon City Council will next Wednesday be asked to approve 1701 Idylwyld Dr. N. as the location for a 15-person temporary emergency residential shelter.

The temporary emergency residential shelter is on the table for Saskatoon City Council because the provincial government has submitted an application for one of its shelters to be located on Idylwyld Drive North.

The province is creating two complex needs emergency shelters, one in Saskatoon and the other in Regina, as part of its strategy to combat homelessness.

Click to play video: 'Homelessness a complex issue: Saskatoon police'
Homelessness a complex issue: Saskatoon police

The approval report slated for Wednesday’s city council meeting says the Ministries of Health and Corrections are bringing in a third-party service provider to run the facilities.

Recommendations in the report have the Idylwyld Drive North location being green-lit as a shelter for up to 18 months.

“The facility will provide onsite health care personnel and supervision and offer a safe place for individuals to stabilize while being monitored for up to 24 hours. The application states that individuals would be brought to the facility by Saskatoon Police Services and would not self-refer. Prior to leaving the facility, individuals will be provided an opportunity to connect with community services, such as addictions treatment, shelter and financial support,” the report said.

The location for the proposed emergency residential shelter in Saskatoon.
The location for the proposed emergency residential shelter in Saskatoon. City of Saskatoon
It was noted that this location could become permanent if other requirements around the zoning bylaw and building permits are met.

The report also outlined the ways that it has engaged with the public to let them know about this shelter:

  • notification of the proposal was provided via mailed flyer in mid-November to a 300-metre radius of the property
  • members of the public could submit correspondence to a central email address
  • administration and the applicant would consider the received correspondence and work to mitigate noted concerns; detailed, individual responses to correspondence were not provided
  • a webpage related to Shelter Spaces has been created which includes a list of common questions and answers
  • members of the public would be able to register to speak to City Council at the Regular Meeting or submit correspondence directly via the City Clerk’s Office

In the notice provided in the report, it said that the goal was to have this shelter up and running this winter in early 2024.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

