3 men involved in violent glasses robbery on Toronto subway: police

Police in Toronto are looking for three men after a subway passenger allegedly had their glasses violently stolen from them.

One person was sitting on a Toronto subway train heading east on Line 2 from Castle Frank Station on Oct. 27 when someone reportedly sat next to them.

Police said the suspect demanded their glasses and, when the victim refused, grabbed them.

The victim was able to get their glasses back and call the police, officers said. Then, two other men joined in and allegedly assaulted the victim, trying to steal their phone.

The three men all got off at the next stop, Broadview Station, leaving the victim with minor injuries.

Toronto police are looking for three six-foot-tall men, two aged 25 to 30 and another 30 to 35 years old.

Police said the first man wore a grey Canada Goose vest, white sweater, light blue jeans, white running shoes and a black ski mask.

The second man also had a beard. He was wearing a navy puffer jacket, green hoodie, backtrack pants and black and yellow running shoes, police said.

Investigators said the third suspect had a black ponytail and wore a Jordan Paris tracksuit. Police said he had white running shoes and “RIP” tattooed on his neck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.