BC SPCA to close Vernon shelter, cites unsafe building issues

The BC SPCA branch in Vernon will be closing for good on Friday.

In a statement posted on its website, the SPCA said the closure is building-related — not animal-related — as the branch edifice is located on the city’s former dump site.

“Due to a number of ongoing concerns related to the structural integrity of the Vernon community animal centre, the BC SPCA has made the difficult decision to permanently close the facility to the public, effective November 17.”

The SPCA says it’s committed to serving animal welfare needs in the North Okanagan, but that the Vernon building isn’t safe to be in.

“We have been aware of growing concerns related to the building’s foundation, walls, and ceiling, but a recent inspection by a structural engineer has also revealed significant issues with the roof that would put the safety of staff, volunteers, animals and members of the public at risk if we keep operating from the facility,” said Craig Daniell, chief executive officer for the BC SPCA.

“Simply repairing the roof would not be a viable solution for the long-term future of the building, as the more than 35-year-old building is located on a former landfill site which is causing the subsidence and cracking of the facility.”

Global News has reached out to the BC SPCA regarding the closure.

In the meantime, Daniell said that many of the programs and services the SPCA provides in Vernon are already regionally based, and that it’s exploring ways to support the city.

Any animals remaining in Vernon will be transferred to animal centres in other communities, such as Salmon Arm and Kelowna.

“The decision to permanently close the Vernon community animal centre was very difficult and not one that was made lightly,” the BC SPCA said.

“At the end of the day, we needed to consider the welfare of our staff, volunteers, and, importantly, the animals in our care both in the short and long term.”