Canada

Man charged with firearm offences after N.B. police issue emergency alert

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted November 15, 2023 10:58 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning New Brunswick: November 15'
Global News Morning New Brunswick: November 15
The online edition of Global News Morning with Eilish Bonang and Amber Fryday on Global New Brunswick.
Police say a 19-year-old man from Oromocto, N.B. has been charged with firearm offences in relation to a shooting incident that resulted in an Alert Ready message in Sussex over the weekend.

In a media release, police said officers with Sussex RCMP arrived at a business in the town’s Main Street area at about 1 a.m. Saturday after someone had been shot and the alleged shooter fled the area.

“While on the way to the scene, a member reported hearing an additional shot fired,” police said in a statement.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say an Alert Ready message was issued for residents in the Sussex region at 1:53 a.m., asking people to avoid the area and remain inside their homes with doors locked. The alert alleged that the suspect was believed to be armed and dangerous.

Less than an hour later, police say they had located the suspect behind a business on Main Street and arrested him without incident. The alert was cancelled at 3 a.m.

On Tuesday, the 19-year-old accuseed appeared in Saint John Provincial Court and was charged with several weapons offences including two counts of discharging a firearm and the possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.y.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

