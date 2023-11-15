Menu

Crime

Steinbach traffic stop leads to discovery of stolen items, Manitoba RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 15, 2023 10:09 am
An RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
An RCMP vehicle. File / RCMP
A Steinbach man is in custody facing more than a half-dozen charges after a traffic stop led police to several stolen items.

Manitoba RCMP said an officer patrolling the Steinbach area early Sunday spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen the day before.

The officer pulled the vehicle over and arrested the driver. A search of the 28-year-old man and the vehicle turned up jewelry, several stolen tools, and a wallet with ID.

Police said linked the man with a pair of other theft investigations. He is now facing four charges of possessing property obtained by crime and three counts of failing to comply.

Click to play video: 'Steinbach community organization recovering after break-in, supplies stolen'
Steinbach community organization recovering after break-in, supplies stolen
