Rose Valley treatment plant in West Kelowna now providing clean water

The Rose Valley treatment plant in West Kelowna, B.C., is now providing clean water to some of the city’s residents.

The city announced the news on Tuesday, saying the $75-million plant is now delivering “safe, clean and reliable water” to addresses that had been served by the Lakeview water system.

It made the announcement in consultation with Interior Health, which monitors water quality throughout the region. The health agency also has a website dedicated to water quality.

“This is a landmark day and council and everyone at the City of West Kelowna are very excited to share the excellent news that former Lakeview system users are receiving clean, safe, and reliable water,” said Mayor Gord Milsom.

“We will wait until everyone is on the new water treatment plant before we celebrate, but this is truly an outstanding announcement.”

Last month, the city announced that the treatment plan would provide clean water in two phases.

The now-completed first phase, focusing on Lakeview system users, was expected to be finished before the end of November.

The second phase will focus on West Kelowna Estates and Sunnyside-Pritchard System users, and is expected to be finished before the end of December.

More information about West Kelowna’s water systems is available online.