Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

University fund will honour couple killed in Banff bear attack

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 14, 2023 5:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Family of Alberta fatal bear attack victims shares memories'
Family of Alberta fatal bear attack victims shares memories
Lethbridge couple Doug Inglis and his lifelong partner Jenny Gusse, both 62, along with their dog died in the bear attack in Banff National Park. Sarah Reid spoke with uncle Colin Inglis, who shared his memories of the couple known for being avid, experienced lovers of the outdoors – Oct 4, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The family of a couple killed by a grizzly bear in Banff National Park is establishing an endowment fund at the University of Lethbridge in their memory.

Doug Inglis and Jenny Gusse, both 62, and their dog died in a bear attack during a backpacking trip in the park, west of Calgary, in the fall.

Colin Inglis says his nephew and Gusse were highly respected for their scientific research work in addition to being stewards of the environment and experienced outdoor enthusiasts.

Doug Inglis worked as an adjunct professor at several Alberta universities, including in Lethbridge, and both Inglis and Gusse worked at Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada in the southern Alberta city.

Doug Inglis and his partner, Jenny Gusse, both 62, are seen in an undated handout photo. The family of the couple killed by a grizzly bear in Banff National Park is establishing an endowment fund at the University of Lethbridge in their memory. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Ron Teather *MANDATORY CREDIT* View image in full screen
Doug Inglis and his partner, Jenny Gusse, both 62, are seen in an undated handout photo. The family of the couple killed by a grizzly bear in Banff National Park is establishing an endowment fund at the University of Lethbridge in their memory. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Ron Teather *MANDATORY CREDIT*. GAC

Colin Inglis says the endowment fund will be a lasting legacy.

Story continues below advertisement

The endowment, which he says has the support of their colleagues, would be used to offer two student awards in each of their names at the university each year.

Click to play video: 'Alberta couple was likely reading in their tent when bear fatally attacked: Uncle'
Alberta couple was likely reading in their tent when bear fatally attacked: Uncle
Related News
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices