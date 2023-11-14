SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Matt Chapman declines Blue Jays’ qualifying offer

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 14, 2023 4:52 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO – Third baseman Matt Chapman has declined the Toronto Blue Jays’ qualifying offer and remains a free agent.

Chapman was one of seven players who turned down US$20.325-million qualifying offers from their former teams Tuesday.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Atkins says Schneider made decision to pull Berrios in Blue Jays wildcard loss'
Atkins says Schneider made decision to pull Berrios in Blue Jays wildcard loss

The Jays extended the offer on Nov. 6. Chapman had until Tuesday to accept it.

Toronto will receive an additional selection in next year’s Major League Baseball draft in compensation if Chapman signs elsewhere.

Story continues below advertisement

Chapman signed a two-year, $25-million contract with Toronto before the 2022 season after spending his first five Major League Baseball seasons in Oakland.

He hit .234 with 44 home runs and 130 runs batted in over two seasons with the Jays and was named a Gold Glove Award winner this season.

Trending Now

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices