Tim Hortons Smile Cookies aim to support free sports leagues through Ehrlo Sport Venture

Tim Hortons Smile Cookies are back in Saskatchewan, with a campaign aimed at helping young people in sport.

It marks the second annual holiday Smile Cookie Week in Saskatchewan, following last year’s success.

“Last year was a test market in Saskatchewan,” Corinne Zerr-Mything with Tim Hortons said. “They didn’t do it anywhere else in the country and we raised just shy of $67,000 in Regina, Emerald Park and the local restaurants.”

For the second year in a row, funds will be going to Ehrlo Sport Venture.

During the week of Nov. 13 to 19, 100 per cent of the proceeds of the cookies sold in Regina, Balgonie, Indian Head and Emerald Park will help fund five free recreational leagues for youth (football, soccer, baseball, basketball and hockey) with Ehrlo Sport Venture and support Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

“Some of the funding will give us the ability to purchase new equipment for our children participating and also book some facilities and book some special events we otherwise wouldn’t be able to,” Chase Pelletier, the Ehrlo Sport Venture league coordinator, said.

Sport Venture is one of Ranch Ehrlo’s community outreach programs that aims to deliver quality sports leagues to vulnerable youth and families throughout the year free of charge.

Organizers are hoping to raise $70,000 this year. Cookies are available until Nov. 19.