Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Manitoba to test emergency alert system this week

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted November 14, 2023 3:17 pm
Residents in Manitoba are advised that an emergency alert message will go out to various devices on Wednesday as the province looks to test out the national alerting system. View image in full screen
Residents in Manitoba are advised that an emergency alert message will go out to various devices on Wednesday as the province looks to test out the national alerting system. zhuyufang/Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Residents in Manitoba can expect to receive an emergency alert message as the province looks to test the public alerting system.

The message is scheduled to broadcast on Wednesday at 1:55 p.m. across various platforms, including TV, radio and compatible wireless devices. The alert will come from the National Public Alerting System, Alert Ready, which aims to make sure the system operates as intended.

In a release on Tuesday, the province said an alert can also “educate the public on what an emergency alert will look, and sound like in the event of a life-threatening situation.”

More information on the testing can be found online at the province’s website and the Alert Ready website.

Click to play video: 'Emergency Alert test'
Emergency Alert test
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices