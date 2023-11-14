Manitoba to test emergency alert system this week

Residents in Manitoba can expect to receive an emergency alert message as the province looks to test the public alerting system.

The message is scheduled to broadcast on Wednesday at 1:55 p.m. across various platforms, including TV, radio and compatible wireless devices. The alert will come from the National Public Alerting System, Alert Ready, which aims to make sure the system operates as intended.

In a release on Tuesday, the province said an alert can also “educate the public on what an emergency alert will look, and sound like in the event of a life-threatening situation.”

More information on the testing can be found online at the province’s website and the Alert Ready website.