Entertainment

Classic rock hitmakers Foreigner to play Winnipeg on farewell tour

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 14, 2023 9:48 am
Foreigner performs in Peterborough, Ont., in this file photo. View image in full screen
Foreigner performs in Peterborough, Ont., in this file photo. Niki Anastasakis
A band that has sold more than 80 million records worldwide is stopping in Winnipeg on its 2024 farewell tour.

True North Sports + Entertainment announced Tuesday that classic rock hitmakers Foreigner will perform at Canada Life Centre on May 16 of next year.

The British-American band, known for chart-topping hits like I Want to Know What Love Is and Juke Box Hero, is calling it quits after a career that began in 1976, and hitting western Canada one last time.

Although Foreigner has gone through numerous lineup changes in almost a half-century of existence, founding guitarist, bandleader and songwriter Mick Jones remains with the group, while frontman Kelly Hansen has been Foreigner’s lead singer for almost two decades.

The band, known for its support for music education, will continue its partnership with the Grammy Museum Foundation throughout this farewell tour and donate to local high school music programs, as well as offering a local student choir a chance to perform a song onstage at each gig.

Opening for Foreigner in Winnipeg is Canadian act Headpins. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Tight-knit community supports growing Filipino music scene in Winnipeg
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

