10 more people with ties to Canada have left Gaza: officials

Send this page to someone via email

Global Affairs Canada says 10 more people with ties to Canada were able to cross from Gaza into Egypt on Monday.

No Canadians appeared on a published list of people allowed to cross Monday, but not all of the Canadian citizens, permanent residents and eligible family members on the list from Friday had made it across when the border reopened on Sunday.

On Sunday, 234 people with Canadian ties travelled from Gaza into Egypt as the crossing reopened after a two-day closure.

There had been 266 names with Canadian ties on Friday’s list from the General Authority for Crossings and Borders, which in co-ordination with the Egyptian and Israeli governments determines who is cleared to make the crossing at Rafah.

2:42 Israel agrees to 4-hour daily pauses in Gaza fighting to allow civilians to flee: U.S. State Dept.

Global Affairs Canada says it remains in contact with more than 250 Canadians, permanent residents and their eligible family members in the war-torn territory.

Story continues below advertisement

The Israel-Hamas conflict, now in its sixth week, began on Oct. 7 when Hamas militants stormed into Israel, killing what Israeli authorities say is an estimated 1,200 people and taking roughly 240 others back into Gaza as hostages.

Israel has retaliated with daily air and land strikes, and the Hamas-run health authority says casualties in the territory have topped 11,000.