Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Questions remain as sleeping cabins program comes to an end

By Fawwaz Muhammad-Yusuf Global News
Posted November 14, 2023 8:59 am
The Cabin move in October appears it will be the programs last. View image in full screen
The Cabin move in October appears it will be the programs last. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

In October the sleeping cabins completed their biannual movie, but according to Mayor of Kingston Bryan Paterson, that move will probably be the program’s last.

“I think what most council agreed is that we’re in a very different place now than we were a couple of years ago”

Council voted 10-2 in favour of ending funding to the program, and while Kingscourt-Rideau councillor, Brandon Tozzo was one of the votes in opposition, he understands the reasoning.

“The results of it were quite mixed. Out of the 35 residents who had been part of the program, only six transitioned fully out of homelessness”

In addition, he added, the program was quite expensive, costing the a little under two million dollars since it began. But despite all of this, Tozzo still believes it is more humane, and cheaper, than the alternative.

Story continues below advertisement

“The sleeping cabins were expensive, but what’s more expensive is people falling back into homelessness. It’s more burden on taxpayers to have an unhoused person using emergency services”

Trending Now

As for what comes next for the residents and the cabins themselves, Paterson says staff are going to be reporting back to council in the spring with a transition plan.

“That transition plan will include not only what the plans are for the residents of the current residents of the sleeping cabin program, but also options and ideas for how the cabins can continue to be used.”

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices