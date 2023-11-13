Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Montreal Lake Cree Nation man faces second-degree murder charge: Sask. RCMP

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted November 13, 2023 2:54 pm
One man is facing second-degree murder charges after another man was found dead at Montreal Lake Cree Nation. View image in full screen
One man is facing second-degree murder charges after another man was found dead at Montreal Lake Cree Nation. Files / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 29-year-old Montreal Lake Cree Nation man is facing a second-degree murder charge after Saskatchewan RCMP found a man dead early Sunday.

RCMP received a call around 3:15 a.m. requesting EMS assistance on the First Nation, who later pronounced the injured man, 41-year-old Kevin Stewart, dead at the scene.

Police said 29-year-old Walker Smith was charged with one count of second-degree murder as well as uttering threats.

Trending Now

Smith is scheduled to appear in Prince Albert Provincial Court Tuesday.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices