Montreal Lake Cree Nation man faces second-degree murder charge: Sask. RCMP

A 29-year-old Montreal Lake Cree Nation man is facing a second-degree murder charge after Saskatchewan RCMP found a man dead early Sunday.

RCMP received a call around 3:15 a.m. requesting EMS assistance on the First Nation, who later pronounced the injured man, 41-year-old Kevin Stewart, dead at the scene.

Police said 29-year-old Walker Smith was charged with one count of second-degree murder as well as uttering threats.

Smith is scheduled to appear in Prince Albert Provincial Court Tuesday.