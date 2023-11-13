Menu

Fire

Busy Sunday for Winnipeg firefighters

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 13, 2023 9:32 am
A Winnipeg fire truck. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg fire truck. Global News / File
No one was injured in any of the incidents, but Winnipeg firefighters were busy Sunday, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said, responding to four separate structure fires.

The first call came in just after noon and sent crews to a fire at a vacant Flora Avenue house, which they were able to get under control in about an hour.

Fire crews were called to a second vacant house, this time on Nairn Avenue, just before 5:30 p.m., and as that was being extinguished, a call came in about a blaze at a two-storey row-house building on Stella Walk. That fire was declared under control by 6:35 p.m.

Finally, firefighters were called to a two-and-a-half-storey home on Langside Street just after 7:20 p.m.

Although the Langside house was significantly damaged by fire, water and smoke, no damage estimates are available for any of the incidents.

