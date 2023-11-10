Kingsway legion in Edmonton hosting Remembrance Day ceremony on Saturday

The Royal Canadian Legion Kingsway Branch No. 175 in northeast Edmonton is hosting a Remembrance Day ceremony on Saturday morning that Global News plans to stream live in the online post.
The legion doors will open to the public at 9:30 a.m. local time but Global News’ livestream event will begin at approximately 10:50 a.m. ahead of the singing of Canada’s national anthem.
