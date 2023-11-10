Emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital to undergo another temporary closure

The emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital will undergo yet another temporary closure.
According to Interior Health, the closure will run from Friday afternoon, starting at 4 p.m., to Saturday morning, at 8 a.m.
The hospital’s emergency department has undergone multiple closures this year, including a 26-hour closure on Oct. 20-21.
Calling it a service interruption and citing limited physician availability, Interior Health announced this weekend’s closure on Friday afternoon, just after 1 p.m.
The health agency says patients in need of emergency care in the Oliver area can access care at Penticton Regional Hospital during the closure.
The emergency department in Oliver is normally open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
All other inpatient services will continue as normal at South Okanagan General Hospital.
