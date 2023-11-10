Kingston Frontenacs hit the ice as themselves in ‘NHL 24’ video game

Send this page to someone via email

It’s any kid or teenager’s dream: having your name and face incorporated into the most popular hockey video game on the market, and some Kingston, Ont., residents are experiencing that first-hand.

It’s not often you see a hockey game featuring the Kingston Frontenacs versus… the Kingston Frontenacs. But for these two gamers, it wouldn’t feel right to pick any other team.

“I told my family I was finally in the game and I didn’t have to create myself in ‘Be a Pro’ anymore,” Ethan Weir said.

J.J. Salajko and Ethan Weir are two rookies on this year’s Kingston Frontenacs roster, and they’re playing the EA Sports NHL 24 video game as the Frontenac because it’s the first year they’re featured on the game.

“I’ve been playing since the Wii days, with Slapshot and NHL 11 and I’ve been buying the game pretty much ever since so to see myself in the game, I woke up this morning and saw myself in the game and it was pretty sick,” Weir said.

“It’s a good feeling to see yourself in the game and to just know that you’re in the same game as all the NHL and stuff. Like it’s kind of unreal, actually,” Salajko added.

The teammates turned foes for the afternoon were eager to lace up their virtual skates and hit the digital ice for the chance to gain locker-room bragging rights.

J.J. Salajko’s starting goalie stole the show in the first two periods. Of course, between the pipes for his team was J.J. Salajko.

“I’m lovin’ myself in this game right now,” Salajko said. “I think they did me a little better than I should be.”

And eventually, it was a familiar face finding the score sheet, as Ethan Weir scored the opening goal as his virtual self.

In the end, it was Ethan Weir’s Frontenacs edging J.J. Salajko’s Frontenacs in overtime. And although the game is over, knowing they’ve made it into video game consoles around the world means much more than locker-room bragging rights.