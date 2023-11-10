‘Keep our customers moving’: TransLink unveils new winter tire for buses

Send this page to someone via email

TransLink officials said Metro Vancouver transit systems will be ready for all of the elements when winter arrives this year.

The agency held a show-and-tell-like day at its SkyTrain operations and maintenance centre, along with Coast Mountain Bus Company and B.C. Rapid Transit Company.

The companies unveiled new winter-rated tires, which will be used during a trial run on one-third of the fleet this winter, a total of about 500 buses.

The tires are “Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake” rated — the highest winter rating available for bus tires.

“We are committed to doing everything we can to keep our customers moving,“ said Michael McDaniel, president and general manager of Coast Mountain Bus Company.

“CMBC is committed to always looking at new policies, technology and equipment to ensure we have the best possible service on the road.”

TransLink said its winter preparation tactics for freezing temperatures are ready to go at a moment’s notice as well.

Extra staff will be called in as necessary, along with coordinating snow-clearing with municipalities, using anti-icing techniques, winter tire socks, smaller buses when necessary, and salting and sanding in areas frequently used by riders.

Last winter, heavy snowfall and freezing temperatures created significant disruptions to service for almost all Metro Vancouver transit systems.

Buses were massively delayed and some SkyTrain stations and rails were closed.

Last year’s snow plan consisted of many extra measures to ensure all transit services were prepared for potential snowfall.

Extra weather preparations for the 2022-2023 winter season included extra staff working, co-ordinating with municipalities for snow-clearing priorities, special de-icing for trolley wires, using more conventional buses for steeper routes, coupling SkyTrain cars into four-car configurations, and using a special SkyTrain to de-ice power rails.

TransLink said it had even more measures to implement if conditions worsened, including tire socks, running SkyTrains throughout the night to keep tracks clear, and increasing staffing on HandyDARTS and other buses and at SkyTrain terminals.

All of these measures continue to be in place for the 2023-24 winter season, TransLink said.

“Our SkyTrain team is dedicated to providing the best possible service during severe winter storms,” said Sany Zein, president and general manager of British Columbia Rapid Transit Company.

“Our SkyTrain system is exposed to the elements, which presents challenges to keep service moving during inclement weather. The commitment by our whole team to keep customers moving and informed is exemplary, and we are prepared to do everything we can to maintain safe service this winter.”

