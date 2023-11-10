Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19 outbreak at Victoria-area hospital

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 10, 2023 3:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Fall vaccination campaign launches in B.C. but signs of vaccine fatigue'
Fall vaccination campaign launches in B.C. but signs of vaccine fatigue
More than 90,000 British Columbians have signed up for a COVID-19 shot this week as the province launches its fall vaccination campaign. As Grace Ke reports, while most of us have had at least one shot there are signs of vaccination fatigue. – Oct 10, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a Victoria-area hospital.

Island Health says in a statement the outbreak was declared Thursday at the centre unit of Saanich Peninsula Hospital, with 15 patients infected and all experiencing mild illness.

The statement comes as new BC Centre for Disease Control data suggest a recent surge in COVID-19 activity in British Columbia appears to be waning, with hospital admissions, deaths and test positivity rates all down sharply.

Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Common vaccination questions'
Health Matters: Common vaccination questions
Trending Now

The CDC says there were 144 new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the week ending Nov. 4, fewer than half the 296 hospitalizations three weeks earlier.

Story continues below advertisement

However, there are ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks at Abbotsford Regional and Chilliwack General hospitals in the Fraser Health region.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are scheduled to provide an update on B.C.’s respiratory illness season and COVID and flu immunization campaigns later today.

Sign up to receive newsletters and breaking news email alerts. 

 

More on Health
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices