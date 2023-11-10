New regional cabinet office to connect Manitoba government to Westman region

A new cabinet office in the Westman region in Manitoba will connect surrounding communities straight to the offices of the premier and other cabinet ministers.

The establishment of this office was announced on Friday, at a press conference by Premier Wab Kinew in Brandon. The office, he said, will make it easier and more efficient for the provincial government to serve Brandon and communities across Westman. He further called it a “hub” for great ideas to turn into “tangible action,” noting that the office will act as a liaison between families, businesses and community organizations in the region and the provincial government.

The position to lead the office was handed to former school trustee Jason Gobeil. A press release by the province on Thursday noted that Gobeil will offer a direct link for “important provincial stakeholders in the Westman area with the premier’s office and each member of the premier’s cabinet.”

Story continues below advertisement

As a board member at Brandon University and a community coordinator, Kinew noted that Gobeil was a high-quality candidate for the job.

At the press conference, Gobeil said that he was looking forward to bringing great ideas from the region to the provincial government. His role, he said, was to build a future for the region whilst ensuring that people from the region were being heard.

“To be an ear on the ground, making sure that we allow ourselves to be heard,” said Gobeil. “To have that message travel not just here in Westman but right up to our premier’s office is so important. And I’m looking to be that conduit.”

According to Kinew, the region is important in a number of ways.

“This is a region that deserve a strong provincial partner. To develop new economic opportunities, spur on health-care innovation, expand job training and educate the workforce of Westman’s future,” said Kinew.