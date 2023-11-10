Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, Nov. 10

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted November 10, 2023 10:00 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, Nov. 10'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, Nov. 10
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, Nov. 10
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Remembrance Day service in Saskatoon, British veteran Kevin Hicks and the Saskatoon Museum of Military Artifacts.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, Nov. 10, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

British war veteran talks about military history and artifacts, Part 1

Kevin Hicks, a British war veteran and a recipient of the British Empire Medal, talked about his past in the military.

He spoke about enlisting with his friend, the places he travelled and the eventual loss of his friend.

Hicks said he was part of the military police but now spends his time teaching kids about history.

Click to play video: 'British war veteran talks about military history and artifacts Part. 1'
British war veteran talks about military history and artifacts Part. 1

British war veteran talks about military history and artifacts, Part 2

Hicks also teaches history at the Saskatoon Museum of Military Artifacts.

Story continues below advertisement

He spoke about one of the more recent displays they had in the museum, showcasing photographs and medals from the MacDougall brothers.

Hicks also highlighted a display created by student volunteers, which is a model of Vimy Ridge.

Click to play video: 'British war veteran talks about military history and artifacts Part. 2'
British war veteran talks about military history and artifacts Part. 2

Malcolm Young discusses the Remembrance Day service in Saskatoon

Malcolm Young, a retired veteran and program director of the Remembrance Day service in Saskatoon, said this year there are three anniversaries.

Trending Now

He said they educate the citizens of Saskatoon and show respect to veterans by highlighting and commemorating their service.

Young said the service is taking place at SaskTel Centre on Saturday, with doors opening at 9 a.m. and the pre-parade program starting at 9:45 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Malcolm Young discusses the Remembrance Day service in Saskatoon'
Malcolm Young discusses the Remembrance Day service in Saskatoon

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Nov. 10

Chilly morning but sunshine rolls in — Chantal Wagner has what you need to know in your Friday, Nov. 10, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Nov. 10'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Nov. 10
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices