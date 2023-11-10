Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, Nov. 10

Send this page to someone via email

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, Nov. 10, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

British war veteran talks about military history and artifacts, Part 1

Kevin Hicks, a British war veteran and a recipient of the British Empire Medal, talked about his past in the military.

He spoke about enlisting with his friend, the places he travelled and the eventual loss of his friend.

Hicks said he was part of the military police but now spends his time teaching kids about history.

British war veteran talks about military history and artifacts, Part 2

Hicks also teaches history at the Saskatoon Museum of Military Artifacts.

He spoke about one of the more recent displays they had in the museum, showcasing photographs and medals from the MacDougall brothers.

Hicks also highlighted a display created by student volunteers, which is a model of Vimy Ridge.

Malcolm Young discusses the Remembrance Day service in Saskatoon

Malcolm Young, a retired veteran and program director of the Remembrance Day service in Saskatoon, said this year there are three anniversaries.

He said they educate the citizens of Saskatoon and show respect to veterans by highlighting and commemorating their service.

Young said the service is taking place at SaskTel Centre on Saturday, with doors opening at 9 a.m. and the pre-parade program starting at 9:45 a.m.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Nov. 10

Chilly morning but sunshine rolls in — Chantal Wagner has what you need to know in your Friday, Nov. 10, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.