COVID-19: Outbreak impacts dozens at retirement home in Port Hope, Ont.

A COVID-19 outbreak has impacted dozens of residents at a retirement home in Port Hope, Ont.

The faciity-wide outbreak at Aspira Empire Crossing was declared a week ago by the Haliburton Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit.

In a letter to Global News on Wednesday night, a concerned family member alleges that 48 of 65 residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Two weekends ago, there was only one case,” the letter states. “The dining room was not even closed, nor was any signage put up until there were 30 cases this past weekend. Ten staff also are affected. The local health authority was made aware of this a few days ago.”

Sienna Senior Living, owners of Empire Crossing, issued a statement to Global News Thursday to confirm the data related to the latest outbreak. The company calls it a “seasonal rise” in COVID-19 cases.

“We continue to take the utmost precautions, and with measures in place, including vaccines, many residents are experiencing no symptoms or mild symptoms,” a statement reads.

“We are working closely with our local public health unit and have implemented enhanced infection control measures, including temporarily pausing group programming and dining, increasing health monitoring and wellness checks, enhancing cleaning protocols, and using full personal protective equipment for team members. It is important to note that essential caregivers continue to be able to visit their loved ones.”

Company officials say that, currently, only essential caregivers are able to visit empire crossing until the outbreak has subsided.

Sienna Senior Living is one of the largest long-term-care operators in Ontario. It was also one of the organizations hit the hardest by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the spring of 2020.

In mid-2020 it was reported thatSienna Homes had lost 295 residents to COVID-19 throughout its 37 homes.

“We appreciate team members who are providing around-the-clock care and thank residents and families for their support and cooperation as we work to protect them from respiratory viruses circulating in the community,” the company stated.

Global News has also reached out to the health unit for details.

— with files from Sam Houpt/Global News Peterborough

