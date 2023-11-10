Menu

Sports

ANALYSIS: Jets winning against Central opponents, but real test comes Saturday

By John Shannon CJOB
Posted November 10, 2023 9:01 am
Jets Report with John Shannon View image in full screen

Life is full of tests: at school, at home, at work. We are always being tested. And there are many types of tests.

And it’s no different for this edition of the Winnipeg Jets. The Los Angeles Kings tested the Jets. So did the Vegas Golden Knights — twice. And unfortunately, neither of those snap quizzes resulted in a passing grade.

But the biggest test for the Jets so far was a flurry of games against Central Division teams — Arizona, St. Louis, Nashville — a multiple choice, if you please. That test, this team aced! And they’ve done it with contributions from everyone.

Brendan Dillon has become a scorer. Kyle Connor has quietly got to double digits. The tandem of Connor Hellebuyck and Laurent Brossoit own their crease. And Adam Lowry has truly become a leader of men.

The Jets are banking points early in the season with a deeper, faster, more complete team than we’ve seen around here in a long time. But as in life, the tests continue to come. Beating the Coyotes, Blues and Predators is factual, but they should beat those teams. They are better than them.

Saturday afternoon is that next test. It will help define what this team is and can be. Are they part of the “mushy middle” in the Central and the NHL? Or are they a member of the elite in the Central, along with the Stars and the Av — and get a mention as a contender for a championship?

The game versus Dallas ends four consecutive games against Central Division foes. You all know how important divisional games are, and you also know that a test result of 100 per cent is much more impressive than that of 75 per cent.

We are a long way from any final exams for this team, but the game on Saturday vs. Dallas — the cream of the Central crop — is their biggest test so far.

