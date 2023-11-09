Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Help for B.C. kids with special needs put off as government delays: Advocate

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 9, 2023 6:47 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. children’s representative urges support for special needs kids'
B.C. children’s representative urges support for special needs kids
B.C.'s representative for children and youth says more needs to be done to support kids with special needs. Dr. Jennifer Charlesworth says the proposed changes made to funding for children with autism is welcome news -- but it's only one part of a much larger picture. – Dec 2, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

British Columbia’s children’s representative says a years-old government promise to revamp supports for kids with special needs appears to be stalled, leaving those who require help to struggle while they wait for action.

A report from Jennifer Charlesworth says services and supports for families of children with disabilities are under-resourced, difficult to navigate, and “filled with closed doors and lengthy wait lists for assessments and treatment.” Charlesworth says the Ministry of Children and Family Development announced plans for a new system in 2021 with talk of 40 to 45 “community service hubs” to provide one-stop access to services and navigators to help families.

She says the news initially brought hope to the tens of thousands of families whose children aren’t eligible for services because they haven’t yet been diagnosed, or who have had an assessment but aren’t eligible for help under current guidelines.

Click to play video: 'B.C.’s child welfare system under scrutiny for discriminatory funding'
B.C.’s child welfare system under scrutiny for discriminatory funding

But pushback from families afraid of losing services they already had, and concerns over the criteria children would have to meet to qualify, led Premier David Eby to promise more consultations.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Charlesworth says in her report consultations are not expected to be complete until 2025 and families in B.C. “simply can’t wait any longer” for changes to the system.

“Families with children and youth whose diagnoses deem them ‘eligible’ for services will still have to rely on a broken system for the foreseeable future,” the report said.

“Even more troubling, tens of thousands of families of children and youth with disabilities that aren’t currently eligible may continue to be left out.”

Charlesworth says only 10 per cent of families who completed a survey said they were “adequately” or “very informed” of the potential changes in the service system and 82 per cent said that they were “not at all” or “only somewhat” informed of the changes.

More on Politics
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices