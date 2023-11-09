Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Bomb threats against two Manitoba daycares under investigation

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted November 9, 2023 6:46 pm
Steinbach RCMP detachment. View image in full screen
Steinbach RCMP detachment. RCMP
Manitoba RCMP were called to two daycares in separate communities, following reports of an anonymous bomb threat against each.

Officers with Steinbach RCMP were called to a daycare in La Broquerie on Nov. 9 at 1:40 p.m. They said the daycare and the adjoining school were evacuated as a precaution.

No devices or suspicious items were found, and the area was secured.

Officers with the St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP branch responded to a similar complaint at a daycare and school in the community, at 2:15 p.m. Both buildings were evacuated, and an investigation is ongoing.

