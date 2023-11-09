Bomb threats against two Manitoba daycares under investigation

Manitoba RCMP were called to two daycares in separate communities, following reports of an anonymous bomb threat against each.
Officers with Steinbach RCMP were called to a daycare in La Broquerie on Nov. 9 at 1:40 p.m. They said the daycare and the adjoining school were evacuated as a precaution.
No devices or suspicious items were found, and the area was secured.
Officers with the St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP branch responded to a similar complaint at a daycare and school in the community, at 2:15 p.m. Both buildings were evacuated, and an investigation is ongoing.
Steinbach, Man. RCMP investigate fatal Highway 52 crash
Comments