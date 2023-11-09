Menu

Politics

N.S. legislature ready to consider changes to avoid sitting until midnight most days

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 9, 2023 3:48 pm
N.S. government accuses opposition parties of stalling
The Nova Scotia government says opposition parties are wasting time in the legislature and stalling to keep bills from passing. The Liberals and NSP say it’s important for the government to be in the legislature to be accountable to people. As Callum Smith reports, filibuster tactics are nothing new for opposition parties – but it can result in a lot of time without MLAs in the legislature too. – Oct 26, 2023
The Nova Scotia legislature is set to wrap up a fall sitting marked by rancorous debate and opposition delay tactics after the government extended work hours to push through its agenda.

Frustration has boiled over from both benches over the past four weeks, prompting some members to call for an alternative to sitting in the legislature until midnight.

Premier Tim Houston told reporters today his government will consider adopting a calendar of working days for the spring and fall.

Currently, the governing party is only required to give 30 days’ notice to opposition parties about future sessions of the legislature.

Opposition Liberal Leader Zach Churchill says he’d like to see a rule that limits a government’s use of extended hours to emergency or special situations.

Government house leader Kim Masland says she would like to start considering potential changes soon but is not committing to any reforms by the spring sitting.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

