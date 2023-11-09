Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Suncor reports third-quarter profit of $1.54B

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 9, 2023 11:39 am
The Suncor Energy Centre picture in downtown Calgary, Alta., Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. View image in full screen
The Suncor Energy Centre picture in downtown Calgary, Alta., Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Suncor Energy Inc. says it earned a profit of $1.54 billion in the third quarter of 2023, compared to a net loss of $609 million in the prior year’s quarter.

The Calgary-based energy giant says its earnings work out to $1.19 per share, compared to a loss of 45 cents per common share in the same three months of 2022.

On an adjusted basis, Suncor earned $1.98 billion or $1.52 per common share in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $2.57 billion or $1.88 per common share in the third quarter of 2022.

The company attributed the decrease in adjusted earnings to lower crude prices year-over-year and a weaker business environment, as well as increased royalties and decreased sales volumes due to international asset divestments.

Suncor’s total upstream production was 690,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day, down from 724,100 boe/d in the same period last year.

Story continues below advertisement

Refinery throughput was 463,200 barrels per day and refinery utilization was 99 per cent in the third quarter of 2023, compared to 466,600 barrels per day and 100 per cent utilization in the prior year’s quarter.

Click to play video: 'Trans Mountain startup will boost Canadian oil production to all-time high: Deloitte'
Trans Mountain startup will boost Canadian oil production to all-time high: Deloitte
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices