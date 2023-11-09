Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, Nov. 9

See more sharing options

Building children’s literacy, the SPCA’s foster program, and Saskatoon’s upcoming homeless shelters.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Nov. 9, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Building literacy for kids on Family Matters

A teacher from Wildwood School in Saskatoon spoke about helping kids develop their reading skills.

Jackie Hansen said there are many ways parents can get involved, pointing to things like daily routines.

She said providing a variety of book genres is important for developing those skills.

3:45 Building literacy for kids on Family Matters

Coun. Hilary Gough talks Saskatoon shelter locations

Hilary Gough spoke about the two additional shelters being placed in Saskatoon, calling it an urgent situation.

She said city administration is leading the process in trying to find appropriate locations for these shelters.

She said this isn’t an easy feat, noting that existing buildings that can be repurposed are needed this winter.

4:33 Coun. Hilary Gough talks Saskatoon shelter locations

Saskatoon SPCA discusses foster program

Jemma Omidian from Saskatoon SPCA spoke about its foster program, saying having other pets isn’t a bad thing.

She said having that extra socialization is very beneficial for pets.

Omidian said the SPCA is moving locations soon and would like to get some of its animals out into foster homes.

4:25 Saskatoon SPCA discusses foster program

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Nov. 9

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, Nov. 9.

