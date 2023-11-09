Menu

Weather

School and other cancellations around Manitoba Thursday morning

By Sarah McCarthy Global News
Posted November 9, 2023 7:51 am
Here’s a list of bus, school and other cancellations around Manitoba for Thursday November 9th, 2023 due to weather and dangerous driving conditions.

 

School closures:

St Laurent School-Prairie Rose School Division

All schools in the Lakeshore School Division are closed.

All schools in the Lord Selkirk School Division are closed.  Staff are not expected to report to their place of work.

All schools in the Sunrise School Division are closed.

All schools in the Interlake School Division closed.

School closures with the Division Scolaire Franco-Manitobaine

  • École Aurèle-Lemoine in Saint-Laurent
  • École Saint-Georges in Saint-Georges

 

Buses cancellations: 

Buses are cancelled within the Rolling River School Division due to ice and snow covered roads and highways. All schools, including colonies are open.

 

Daycare and learning centers: 

Springfield Learning Center closed in Anola and Hazelridge is closed.

Gillis Play and Learn Center in Tyndall is closed

Stonewall Children’s Center is closed.

Happy Time Nursery School in Beausejour is closed. 

 

This list will continue to be updated.

 

