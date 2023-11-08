Menu

Investigations

Man hospitalized for testicular pain after arrest, Manitoba police watchdog investigating

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted November 8, 2023 6:10 pm
The Independent Investigation Unit said it was told about the incident on Nov. 7, and began investigating because of the serious nature of the injury. View image in full screen
The Independent Investigation Unit said it was told about the incident on Nov. 7, and began investigating because of the serious nature of the injury. Getty Images
A man needed medical treatment for a serious injury he got while getting arrested, and Manitoba’s police watchdog is on the case.

In the evening on Oct. 27, RCMP said officers pulled a pickup truck over in Stonewall, Man.

As police approached, authorities said the truck fled and a car chase ensued up to McPhillips Street at Emes Road after midnight.

The woman who was driving, and the man in her passenger seat, resisted arrest, so Mounties said they were forcibly removed from the vehicle.

When the man was pulled out, officers said he landed on the asphalt and later advised he was having testicular pain because of the fall. He was taken to Selkirk Regional Health Centre, and then was brought to Winnipeg’s Health Sciences Centre where he “underwent medical treatment.”

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) said it was told about the incident on Nov. 7, and began investigating because of the serious nature of the injury.

Witnesses or other individuals who have information or video footage that may assist the investigation are asked to contact the IIU toll free at 1-844-667-6060.

Click to play video: 'Police chief answers media questions regarding officer’s ‘conduct’'
Police chief answers media questions regarding officer’s ‘conduct’
