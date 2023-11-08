Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Four Nova Scotians awarded province’s highest award for bravery

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 8, 2023 12:31 pm
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, left to right, with Nova Scotia Medal of Bravery recipients Talbot Boyer, Scott Buchanan, Adam Lefort, Robert McGregor and medal committee chair Tom Steele at the provincial legislature on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keith Doucette . View image in full screen
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, left to right, with Nova Scotia Medal of Bravery recipients Talbot Boyer, Scott Buchanan, Adam Lefort, Robert McGregor and medal committee chair Tom Steele at the provincial legislature on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keith Doucette .
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A former Halifax bus driver who pulled a man from a burning vehicle moments before it exploded was among four Nova Scotians who received their province’s highest award for bravery today.

Premier Tim Houston presented the awards during a ceremony at the legislature to those who have put themselves in danger to protect the lives and property of others.

Medal recipient Talbot Boyer was driving a Halifax transit bus in the city’s downtown when he noticed an overturned vehicle on fire on Jan. 29, 2021.

After an exhausting struggle to free a man trapped in the vehicle, Boyer used snow to douse flames that were burning the victim’s legs — moments before the car exploded.

Other recipients included Adam Lefort, who saved a woman from drowning in Cape Breton’s Margaree River in 2021; Robert McGregor, who pulled an unconscious person from a burning home near Truro, N.S., in 2020; and Scott Buchanan, who saved two people who fell through ice at a waterfall near Baddeck, N.S., in 2020.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

A total of 47 Nova Scotians have won the medal for acts of bravery since 2008.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2023.

More on Canada
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices