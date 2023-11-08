Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Alberta government announces new health delivery system, promises to try to protect jobs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 8, 2023 11:33 am
File photo of an Alberta Health Services EMS ambulance, pictured in downtown Calgary on April 3, 2023. View image in full screen
File photo of an Alberta Health Services EMS ambulance, pictured in downtown Calgary on April 3, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Alberta government says protecting jobs will be a priority as it embarks on a massive restructuring of its health system.

Premier Danielle Smith’s government is dismantling the provincial health provider and scattering its responsibilities among a slew of new organizations.

Leaked cabinet briefing documents say the changes will impact about 250,000 health workers.

Smith’s government is realigning the system to create four organizations to be in charge of different specialties, such as primary care and acute care.

All organizations answer to a board chaired by Health Minister Adriana LaGrange.

Smith has long campaigned on fixing Alberta Health Services, the provincial front-line health provider, and says it’s time for change.

“For too many years, Alberta’s health-care system has been too complex and unco-ordinated, leading to unacceptable wait times and poorer health outcomes for Albertans,” said Smith in a news release Wednesday as she announced the new health organization structure.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s time to change that. It’s time to put Albertans first in every health-care decision and give our front-line experts the right space to properly care for Albertans.”

Click to play video: 'Alberta premier announces plans to decentralize provincial health-care system'
Alberta premier announces plans to decentralize provincial health-care system
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices