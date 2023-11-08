Menu

Canada

Toys and food instead of cash? Innisfil’s festival alternative to pay for parking tickets

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted November 8, 2023 11:14 am
A parking ticket is shown on a car in Montreal, Wednesday, April 11, 2018. View image in full screen
A parking ticket is shown on a car in Montreal, Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
The Town of Innisfil, Ont., is giving residents with outstanding parking tickets a unique way to pay their fines for the ninth year in a row.

Starting next week, the town will launch its annual Scrooge the Ticket campaign from Monday, Nov. 13 to Monday, Nov. 27.

During that period, anyone who receives a parking fine in Innisfil can donate children’s toys, gift cards or non-perishable food items in lieu of paying their ticket.

All donations collected, including eligible tickets paid online, will be provided to the Innisfil Food Bank, an outreach program of the Innisfil Community Church.

“The initiative turns what could be seen as an inconvenience into a purposeful act of generosity that will benefit someone in our community. It’s an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of others, at a time of year that we know is difficult for many,” says Mayor Lynn Dollin.

The town says the campaign aims to create a positive impact during the holiday season by encouraging residents to embrace the spirit of giving and help those in need.

Since its inception eight years ago, the Scrooge the Ticket campaign has collected and donated nearly $30,000 in toys, cash and food for Innisfil residents in need.

Participants who choose to donate are asked to bring their items to Innisfil Town Hall at 2101 Innisfil Beach Rd., no later than Monday, Nov. 27.

The donated items must be equal to or greater than the value of the parking fine, and a receipt of purchase for the item or items must be presented.

More information on the campaign is available on the Town of Innisfil’s website.

