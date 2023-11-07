Menu

Crime

Repeat offender in custody, $500K in stolen property recovered: Kelowna RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 7, 2023 8:17 pm
A photo of some of the stolen equipment that was recovered by police in the Okanagan. View image in full screen
A photo of some of the stolen equipment that was recovered by police in the Okanagan. Kelowna RCMP
A repeat offender is in custody, say Kelowna RCMP, adding that more than $500,000 in stolen property has been recovered.

Police say Kevin Brophy, 44, was arrested on Oct. 21 while breaking into a secure compound, and that he’s been remanded into custody until his next court appearance on Nov. 16.

Court documents show that Brophy is facing charges of break and enter, possession of stolen property over $5,000, theft over $5,000 plus mischief.

Police said their investigation into Brophy began in September, adding he was a known property-crime offender who had recently relocated to Kelowna from the Kootenays.

“During the course of the investigation, police intercepted and recovered over $500,000 worth of stolen property from this individual,” said Kelowna RCMP.

“Several agencies across the Okanagan assisted with this coordinated operation including Summerland RCMP, Lake Country RCMP, Vernon RCMP, and front-line Kelowna RCMP members.”

Police say they’re also investigating other incidents believed to be associated with Brophy, which may ultimately result in additional charges.

“This coordinated investigation shows the continued efforts of the Kelowna RCMP and its proactive enforcement units,. including the target team, to reduce property crime and target active offenders in our community,” said Cpl. Guillaume Tanguay.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

