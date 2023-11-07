Menu

Investigations

Man dies after combine slides into ‘icy waters’ in RM of Riding Mountain West, Man.

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted November 7, 2023 5:17 pm
A Good Samaritan who was driving just ahead in a combine 'jumped into the icy water and pulled the victim from the cab of the combine,' officers said. View image in full screen
A Good Samaritan who was driving just ahead in a combine 'jumped into the icy water and pulled the victim from the cab of the combine,' officers said. Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS
A man is dead after the combine he was driving rolled in the RM of Riding Mountain West, Man.

On Nov. 3, just before 5 p.m., RCMP got a report that a combine had rolled into a slough off Provincial Road 592, near Road 140N.

Police said the driver, a 55-year-old from Roblin, Man., was heading south on Provincial Road 592 when an icy downhill caused the combine to slide into a steep ditch, where it rolled onto its roof and into the water.

A Good Samaritan who was driving just ahead in a combine “jumped into the icy water and pulled the victim from the cab of the combine,” officers said. The unnamed helper gave the man medical assistance until EMS got there, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Russell RCMP continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'City of Kawartha Lakes OPP confirm child killed in farming accident near Omemee'
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP confirm child killed in farming accident near Omemee
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

