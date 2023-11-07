Manitoba RCMP seek Garden Hill boater last seen Nov. 1

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are on the lookout for a 42-year-old Garden Hill First Nation man who has been missing for almost a week.

Harold Christopher Taylor was reported missing on Sunday, having been last seen four days earlier, when he is believed to have taken a boat to Wass Island to get firewood.

Police said members of the community searched the island and surrounding areas, and eventually found his boat, abandoned, floating near the shore of another island in the area.

So far, search and rescue groups on foot, by boat, and by aircraft have been unsuccessful in finding Taylor.

Missing man Harold Taylor. Manitoba RCMP

Island Lake RCMP said its underwater recovery team will be helping with the search Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Taylor is described as six feet two inches and 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black parka and toque, as well as dark-coloured ski pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Island Lake RCMP at 204-456-2290 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.