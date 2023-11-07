Menu

Canada

Manitoba RCMP seek Garden Hill boater last seen Nov. 1

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 7, 2023 3:04 pm
RCMP Island Lake detachment. A 42-year-old Garden Hill First Nation man has been missing since Nov. 5.
RCMP Island Lake detachment. A 42-year-old Garden Hill First Nation man has been missing since Nov. 5. RCMP
Manitoba RCMP are on the lookout for a 42-year-old Garden Hill First Nation man who has been missing for almost a week.

Harold Christopher Taylor was reported missing on Sunday, having been last seen four days earlier, when he is believed to have taken a boat to Wass Island to get firewood.

Police said members of the community searched the island and surrounding areas, and eventually found his boat, abandoned, floating near the shore of another island in the area.

So far, search and rescue groups on foot, by boat, and by aircraft have been unsuccessful in finding Taylor.

Island Lake RCMP said its underwater recovery team will be helping with the search Tuesday.

Taylor is described as six feet two inches and 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black parka and toque, as well as dark-coloured ski pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Island Lake RCMP at 204-456-2290 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

