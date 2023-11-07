Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia, Saskatchewan premiers emphasize call to be part of housing deals

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 7, 2023 2:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Carbon tax takes centre stage at premiers’ meeting in Halifax'
Carbon tax takes centre stage at premiers’ meeting in Halifax
The federal government is facing pressure over a carbon pricing pause for home heating oil that mostly favours Atlantic Canada, with political opponents calling to expand the exemption to all fossil fuels used to heat homes. As Heidi Petracek reports, Canada's premiers are also making unified calls on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to go back to the drawing board in addressing the climate crisis.
The premiers of Nova Scotia and Saskatchewan are emphasizing the need for provinces to be at the table when Ottawa strikes housing deals with municipalities.

The issue was a prominent part of the communiqué released Monday following a meeting of provincial premiers and territorial leaders in Halifax.

The two premiers discussed their objections to what they see as an end run by the federal government during a news conference today in the Nova Scotia capital.

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says Ottawa has been using a “divide and conquer” approach to issues such as carbon pricing and housing, and provinces want to ensure they have a “fair and honest” relationship.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says there is a concern about the federal government increasingly looking at the “potential political benefits” of circumventing the provinces in making large funding announcements on its own.

Story continues below advertisement

The communiqué calls for federal funding “that flows exclusively through provinces and territories” in order to address housing needs and support long-term capital planning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

