Sask. community-based organizations seek increased funding from provincial government

A number of community-based organization (CBO) workers gathered at the Saskatchewan legislature Monday to call on Gene Makowsky and the ministry of social services to step up and provide multiyear funding.

CBO workers care for people living with disabilities, respond to domestic violence calls, engage in suicide intervention and more.

In a release from CBOs represented by CUPE, SEIU-west and SGEU, they say the government has provided inconsistent and unreliable funding for over a decade.

“After decades of underfunding, it’s past time for our government to step up,” Judy Henley, the president of CUPE Saskatchewan said. “Saskatchewan CBOs have long been lobbying for stability only to be let down by this government at every turn.”

“It’s time for Minister Makowsky to get his head in the game and provide stable, multi-year funding for our CBO sector.”

For those in the industry, they say increased funding will help with staff retention and hiring new personnel.

“Extra funding would allow us to hire more staff for one,” Jackie Watson with Wakamow Social Detox said. “Right now, our staff to client ratio — we are 22 beds, and we only have two staff on each shift.”

“With a better wage, we can offer staff retention. Lots of our employees have two to three jobs and I’m no different. Under $20 an hour is not sustainable anymore.”

The opposition NDP said the provincial government has failed CBOs in the province, despite the fact they are on the front lines every day.

“Their jobs are made so much more difficult by chronic underfunding by the government,” NDP leader Carla Beck said during Monday’s question period. “What does the Sask. Party have to say to these folks, some of whom who haven’t seen a raise in over a decade?”

Makowsky said the province will meet with Saskatchewan CBOs to come to a new deal, but he also said the government has increased funding.

“I’m looking forward to the meeting today and I’ve certainly heard from organizations during my time in the ministry and we have been able to increase the funding with CBO lifts every year going forward — 62 per cent since our government formed.”

Makowsky said the government primarily funds CBOs who then set the wages of its workers.

“We have to keep in mind the overall budget and what is sustainable and affordable moving forward,” Makowsky said.

For social services critic Meara Conway, it is still the government who needs to pay up in order for those companies to offer fair wages.

“Let’s be clear, (CBOs) do work day in and day out that falls squarely within the mandate of the ministry of social services,” Conway said. “It is absolutely the responsibility of that ministry and that minister to provide a decent wage to continue to provide high quality care in a sustainable way.”

Makowsky met with CBO members Monday afternoon, but there is currently no timetable for when an agreement could be reached.