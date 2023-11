Send this page to someone via email

Police in Toronto are looking for a man accused of writing offensive and hate-motivated words on a store in the city.

Toronto police said that on Nov. 2 a man wrote anti-LGBTQ2 and anti-Hindu messages on the window of a store.

The store was located around Yonge Street and Finch West Avenue.

Officers said the man had a medium build and light hair to his shoulders. He also had a beard and was left-handed, police said.

The man reportedly wore black clothing and a toque.