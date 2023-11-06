Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Guelph’s Marva Wisdom to receive Order of Ontario for work on diversity, inclusion

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted November 6, 2023 2:45 pm
Marva Wisdom is a senior fellow at the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy at the University of Toronto.
Marva Wisdom is a senior fellow at the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy at the University of Toronto. Global News
A Guelph native is one of 26 new appointees to the Order of Ontario.

Marva Wisdom is a senior fellow at the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy at the University of Toronto. She also runs a consulting firm: Wisdom Consulting, where she provides motivational speeches, seminars and workshops.

According to her website, Wisdom is also a director at the Black Experience Project and was the founding chair of the Guelph Black Heritage Society.

Wisdom has helped transform the Black experience in Ontario, providing insights into enhancing diversity, inclusion and belonging across society, the Ministry of Citizenship and Multiculturalism said in a statement.

The list of appointees to the order includes three former Olympians: sprinter Andre de Grasse, hockey player Eric Lindros and speedskater Christine Nesbitt.

A ceremony will take place on Nov. 27 to honour the new appointees.

 

