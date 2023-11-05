Search and rescue urging people to be cautious during transition from fall to winter

Snow has already begun falling in some higher-elevation areas of the Okanagan, which means it is time to prepare if you’re heading into the backcountry.

“Rolling over from spring, summer to fall, winter is definitely a change, you obviously have to be more aware as the temperatures start to drop. As you gain elevation in the backcountry it’s going to get colder. There’s more rain this time of year so getting wet and hyperthermia is an issue,” said COSAR Winter Emergency Operations Coordinator, Amos Rossworm.

While it’s always best to be prepared in the outdoors, he says it’s especially important at this time of year, as weather can change quickly leading to unexpected conditions.

“If the temperatures dip below zero you’ll have ice on everything, so hiking can be more dangerous,” said Rossworm. “You’re starting to deal with slippery ice conditions, it could start snowing at any time now, so it definitely changes what you need to do to be out in the backcountry.”

Vernon Search and Rescue leader, Coralie Nairn says people travelling in the backcountry should always pack essentials.

“Don’t depend on your cell phone as a navigation device or as a flashlight, have food and warm clothes, and stay away from cotton as we warm up and sweat the cotton absorbs that moisture and it tends not to dry,” said Nairn.

Fall conditions also change the way search and rescue teams respond to tasks.

“This shoulder season is really one of the tougher ones for us because we have to have enough summer gear and fall gear ready. And even now, it’s getting close to having snow, so we might even have to pull the snowmobiles out for a rescue,” said Rossworm.

“We have to have enough gear for three seasons basically this time of year.”

Coming off a deadly avalanche season last winter, when 12 people died in separate avalanches across the province, search and rescue are urging extreme caution.

“Last year I saw several examples of people hiking and snowshoeing on cornices of snow, and cornices can be fatal because they’re overhanging air,” said Nairn.

So far this year Vernon Search and Rescue responded to 50 calls for help, while COSAR responded to 61. However, those numbers are expected to grow as both organizations are heading into their busiest time of year with snowmobile and ski season ahead.