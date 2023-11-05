Dozens of cyclists rally in support of new Bloor West bike lanes

Send this page to someone via email

Members of the Toronto area cycling community rallied together Sunday afternoon to show their support for the Bloor West Complete Street and its accompanying new bike lanes.

Dozens of riders met at High Park before riding along the new Bloor Street bike lanes, ending their route at Tom Riley Park.

Jess Spieker, a spokesperson with Friends and Families for Safe Streets told Global News that riders came together on Sunday to celebrate the installation of the Complete Street on this section of Bloor West, which Spieker says used to be a “very dangerous arterial road”.

But with the addition of the new bike lanes, it’s “much safer and much more comfortable for all road users.”

According to the City of Toronto, the Bloor Street West Complete Street Extension runs between Runnymede and Resurrection roads and aims to make travel on the street “more inviting and attractive for everyone.”

Sunday’s rally comes on the heels of Premier Doug Ford recently expressing his candid views on the infrastructure project.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Oct. 31, Premier Ford mentioned he hoped the new bike lanes would be removed, as he only sees “one cyclist a year” using them and that they are bad for business.

However, according to Spieker, Sunday’s turnout proves otherwise.

“We can see from the turnout here that there’s an enormous amount of demand for riding bikes in the city of Toronto.”

Spieker added that while the bike lanes might look empty, it’s because they move people quickly.

Frank Theriault, an attendee at the rally, told Global News the addition of the bike lanes has been a “terrific improvement” to the area.

“We’re about a five-minute walk from Bloor West Village and going across the Humber Bridge used to be a horrible experience with the speeding traffic and now this is calming the traffic and giving some separation,” said Theriault.

“Not only is it good for cyclists but for pedestrians as well. It’s now a wonderful, comfortable walk in this neighbourhood.”

“I’m personally so grateful that these lanes are in, that’s why I’m here. To save them,” added Theriault.