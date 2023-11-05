Regina police open homicide investigation

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation is underway in Regina following the city’s eighth homicide this year.

Officers with Regina Police Service were called to the 1900 block of Montreal Street at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Saturday and found a 61-year-old injured man laying outside his residence. The man was taken to hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.

Police say their investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips (8477).