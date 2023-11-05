Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Regina police open homicide investigation

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted November 5, 2023 1:41 pm
A Regina Police shoulder patch. View image in full screen
Regina police are investigation the city's eighth homicide for this year. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An investigation is underway in Regina following the city’s eighth homicide this year.

Officers with Regina Police Service were called to the 1900 block of Montreal Street at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Saturday and found a 61-year-old injured man laying outside his residence. The man was taken to hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.

Trending Now

Police say their investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips (8477).

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices