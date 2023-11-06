New chief of staff named at Guelph General Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

There will be a new doctor in charge at Guelph General Hospital.

Dr. Alex Ferguson was appointed by the hospital’s board of directors to be their next chief of staff effective Dec. 1.

Ferguson has been at the hospital since 2012 in a variety of roles including emergency medicine and psychiatry. He currently serves as the hospital’s chief of emergency medicine.

Ferguson has completed the Advanced Health Leadership Program from the Rotman School of Management and is close to receiving the designation of Canadian Certified Physician Executive.

“Guelph General Hospital feels like my hospital, ” Ferguson said in a media release.

“The team here are not only colleagues, but also friends and trusted confidants. I am thrilled to start this new chapter with the hospital and be part of its continued growth.”

Story continues below advertisement

Board chair David Kennedy said board members spoke to several of Ferguson’s peers during its search process for the position and quickly discovered he was the right person for the job.

“They gave him glowing recommendations as a team player, and as a great person to work for,” said Kennedy who added that Ferguson also understands the hospital’s challenges and opportunities.

“He provided excellent leadership during the (COVID-19) pandemic, and he was part of the problem solving with the CEO on the off-load problem. Between the two groups, we were able to solve that problem and reduce wait times significantly.”

Ferguson’s background as a physician and experience at the hospital is key as they look towards the future of health care delivery, Kennedy continued.

“As we are looking forward to redeveloping our emergency department, what we will have is a chief of staff with first-hand experience working in emergency medicine at our hospital.”

Ferguson succeeds Dr. Jennifer Caspers who will remain on staff at the hospital in a clinical capacity. Caspers has been at the hospital for 39 years, the last 14 as chief of staff, and has provided leadership in the medical, surgical, and obstetrical programs.